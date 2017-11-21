At least 32 killed by truck bomber in north Iraq town

At least 32 people have died in a suicide bombing in a town in northern Iraq, officials have said.

The attacker detonated a truck laden with explosives near a busy marketplace in Tuz Khurmatu, around 120 miles north of Baghdad.

Iraqi police and hospital officials say the powerful explosion Tuesday evening wounded at least 75 people.

At least six members of Iraq's security forces were among those killed.

It was not immediately clear who staged the bombing, though suspicion will fall on so-called Islamic State.

The town is also at the centre of a tussle between the Government and Kurdish forces who control a large swathe of land in northern Iraq.

State security forces pushed out Kurdish Peshmerga forces from the town last month.