Budget 2017: Hammond to introduce cut-price rail fares for young people

Young people are to benefit from cut-price rail travel under plans set out by Chancellor Philip Hammond in Wednesday’s budget.

The proposal will see the introduction of a discounted railcard for 26-30-year-olds, as the government looks to lessen the cost of living.

The scheme will operate along the lines of the 16-25 railcard, which was introduced in the mid-1970s and offers a third of normal rail fares for the costs of £30 a year.

The new 26-30 card is expected to launch in spring 2018, with the Treasury estimating an additional 4.5 million young people will become eligible for discounted fares via the scheme.

Hammond is also expected to announce a review of airline insolvency arrangements following the sudden collapse of Monarch Airlines in early October, which led to the UK's biggest peacetime repatriation to bring stranded Britons back from overseas.

The review will also probe the "uneven" nature of consumer protection for passengers highlighted by the Monarch case, with the final report due at the end of 2018.