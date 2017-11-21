Budget 2017: Hammond to fix student loans overpayment glitch

Philip Hammond will offer help to tens of thousands of graduates who have paid off their student loan in Wednesday’s Budget.

The Chancellor will promise to fix a glitch in the tax system which means loan repayments continue to be taken for up to 12 months after the loan is paid off.

Some 86,000 graduates overpaid an average £592 in 2015/16 after their debt had been satisfied, with the Treasury admitting getting the money back can be a “lengthy process."

Hammond will announce a new system in which HM Revenue & Customs and the Student Loans Company will stop deductions as soon as the loan is paid off. The action will be introduced by April 2019.