Car park cancer screenings to be rolled out in attempt to boost early detection

Mobile testing units will be placed in car parks. Credit: ITV News/Granada

Mobile cancer screenings hosted in shopping centre car parks will be offered to those at greater risk of suffering from the disease in an attempt to boost early diagnosis rates. Potential lung cancer patients in certain parts of the country will be offered the chance to attend a community mobile screening units in the hope they could catch any potential cancer early, NHS England will announce. Manchester hosted the pilot, funded by Macmillan Cancer Support, which saw people aged between 55 and 74 with a history of smoking invited for a lung health check at units based in shopping centre car parks or community hubs. For every 33 members of the public screened, one case of cancer was detected by the testing.

The pilot screening unit was based in Manchester. Credit: ITV News/Granada

Four out of five cancers discovered during the trial were at stage one or two - and some were even earlier in its progression. Now NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has announced plans to roll out the scheme in four areas across the country. The Manchester project will be extended and three other cancer hubs will also get the green light to provide similar screening services including ones in London, the North and part of Yorkshire.

Simon Stevens will speak at the War On Cancer event. Credit: PA