Another day, another cloudy sky with outbreaks of rain for Scotland and another batch of rain into Wales, Isle of Man and the north-west.

Elsewhere a drier day with cloudy, breezy conditions - but staying notably mild given the time of year.

Feeling colder for northern Scotland and here, drying up and temperatures falling overnight. Elsewhere, a mild night for late November with temperatures not much below 13 or 14C in places.