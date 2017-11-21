More than 10,000 criminal cases 'may be affected' by forensic data manipulation

More than 10,000 cases "may have been affected" by alleged data manipulation at a forensics laboratory in Manchester, an investigation has found.

Three-quarters of the cases, across 42 police forces, were traffic offences such as drug driving, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said.

A number of retests have resulted in drug driving cases being discontinued and two road deaths have been referred to the Court of Appeal.

Although no murder or rape cases have so far been found unreliable, some could be in a lower priority band for testing which have yet to be reanalysed, James Vaughan of the NPCC said. Such cases would include finalised court cases which ended in acquittals or police investigations which had no further action.

The alleged manipulation by individuals working at a Randox Testing Services forensics laboratory emerged earlier this year when a data anomaly in a drug driving case was reported to Randox.

Two men have been arrested and five interviewed under caution by Greater Manchester Police in connection with the alleged manipulation.