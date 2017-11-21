David Davis vows 'ambitious' EU trade deal if Brexit talks move forward

Britain's Brexit team is striving to achieve a trade deal that "goes beyond anything the European Union has signed to date", but needs negotiations to move forward for that to happen, David Davis has said.

The Brexit Secretary was upbeat on the possible outcome of talks, saying a deal was "by far the most likely outcome" and vowing the UK would be a partner to Europe "like no other".

But for all Mr Davis' optimism, until the EU decides that "sufficient progress" has been made on core issues, such as the so-called divorce bill, the talks cannot move on to trade.

Addressing a conference organised by the European Conservatives and Reformists group - titled "Deal or No Deal" - Mr Davis told delegates: "It's becoming clearer with each negotiating round that we now must start talking about our future relationship."

European leaders are due to make a decision on that in December.