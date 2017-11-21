- ITV Report
Former Coronation Street star Sarah Lancashire receives OBE
Former Coronation Street star Sarah Lancashire said she was thrilled and "slightly speechless" after receiving the OBE.
The 53-year-old received the accolade for services to drama from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Lancashire, whose three children watched her receive her award, said she had been nervous because "I don't do things like this very easily".
Currently starring in Happy Valley, the Oldham-raised Bafta-winning actress has enjoyed a career spanning four decades.
She has starred in popular television programmes, such as Corrie, where she played Raquel Wolstenholme from 1991 to 1996.
More recently she has gained critical acclaim in roles in drama series, including comedy-drama Last Tango in Halifax.