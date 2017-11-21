Woman dies after fire at block of flats in Hampstead

A woman has died in a fire at a block of flats in north London.

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the four-storey building in Daleham Gardens, Hampstead, that broke out early on Tuesday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 20 people fled the building before crews arrived.

However, one woman who was rescued from the building died at the scene, the LFB said.

No further details have been released about the woman.

Crews in eight fire engines, along with an aerial appliance, raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.52am.

The LFB said fire had damaged part of the first, second and third floors of the building.

A brigade spokesman said: "Crews rescued a woman from the building but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 20 people left the flats before the brigade arrived."

The fire was brought under control by 5am, although firefighters remained at the scene and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.