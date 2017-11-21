Labour's Kezia Dugdale avoids suspension from party over 'I'm A Celebrity' appearance

Kezia Dugdale will not face suspension by the Labour party over her appearance as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, the party has confirmed.

The former Scottish Labour leader had come under fire for her decision to take "an unauthorised leave of absence" to appear on a reality TV show.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had earlier appeared to defend the move, saying it was "her choice" to appear on the show.

Ms Dugdale is to be interviewed by party chiefs on her return.