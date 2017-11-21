Masked robbers try to smash their way into Bentley in attempted carjacking

Attempted carjackers tried to smash their way into a luxury car in a terrifying attack that was caught on dashcam.

A 51-year-old woman driving a Bentley Bentayga was targeted as she stopped at red traffic lights in Bury, Greater Manchester, at around 6.20pm on Wednesday evening.

Two masked raiders ran up to the car and tried to smash her windows with axes, while demanding that she hand over her watch.

The woman refused, but was unable to escape due to stopped cars in front of her.

She was only able to drive off after the lights changed.