Hammond to attempt to paint a 'bright future' for Britain in budget speech

Philip Hammond has said he will use the Budget to "invest to secure a bright future for Britain", in a strong signal that he is ready to start bringing down the curtain on the age of austerity.

In his keynote statement on Wednesday, the Chancellor is expected to respond to intense pressure for Government spending to boost industrial productivity and ease the housing crisis, as he promises to build "a Britain fit for the future".

But his room for manoeuvre has been limited by surprise figures showing that state borrowing jumped to £8 billion last month, adding to pressure from the Office for Budget Responsibility's expected downgrade of productivity projections.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, said Hammond was caught "between a rock and a hard place" and may be forced to abandon his target of balancing the nation's books by the middle of the next decade.