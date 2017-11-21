- ITV Report
Hammond to attempt to paint a 'bright future' for Britain in budget speech
Philip Hammond has said he will use the Budget to "invest to secure a bright future for Britain", in a strong signal that he is ready to start bringing down the curtain on the age of austerity.
In his keynote statement on Wednesday, the Chancellor is expected to respond to intense pressure for Government spending to boost industrial productivity and ease the housing crisis, as he promises to build "a Britain fit for the future".
But his room for manoeuvre has been limited by surprise figures showing that state borrowing jumped to £8 billion last month, adding to pressure from the Office for Budget Responsibility's expected downgrade of productivity projections.
The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, said Hammond was caught "between a rock and a hard place" and may be forced to abandon his target of balancing the nation's books by the middle of the next decade.
Meanwhile, Labour was demanding large-scale investment in infrastructure to boost a "sluggish" manufacturing industry, along with new cash for public services, a major house-building programme and a pause in the Government's flagship Universal Credit welfare reform.
As he finalised preparations for his second Budget statement, Hammond sought to damp down expectation of a full-blown turn away from the austerity agenda which has dominated economic policy for seven years, insisting his package would be "balanced".
But addressing MPs in the House of Commons, he will leave no doubt that increased investment is at the heart of his programme.
In an apparent bid to shake off the "Eeyore" tag attached to him by Brexit-backing Tories frustrated by his cautious approach to EU withdrawal, Hammond will paint an optimistic vision of a future "global Britain".
This could mean "a prosperous and inclusive economy" for everyone, no matter where they live.
As part of the effort to boost the country's skills for the future, Mr Hammond will set out a £177 million plan to give schools and sixth forms £600 for every additional student who takes A-level maths or core maths qualifications.
A £42 million fund will also support £1,000 of training for every teachers in selected schools in areas that have "fallen behind".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who visited the Aston Martin car factory near Warwick in the run-up to the Budget, said it was time for the Government to support business by investing in infrastructure.
The Budget is expected to include proposals to increase house-building to 300,000 a year and to help young people buy their own homes, with intense speculation that stamp duty could be cut.
Motorists are fearful of a hike in diesel duty to support air quality, and measures are expected to assist "Millennials" with the cost of rail travel and end overcharging on student loans.