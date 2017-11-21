Off-duty police officer in Brazil shoots robbers while holding young son

An off-duty military policeman in Brazil has been hailed a hero after he killed two suspected robbers in a pharmacy while holding his young son in his arms.

Sgt. Rafael Souza was in the pharmacy 40km from Sao Paulo with his family when two masked men entered the store.

The officer opened fire on the two men, after one reportedly threatened Sgt. Souza with a gun.

After killing one suspect, Sgt. Souza handed the infant over to his wife before killing the second man.