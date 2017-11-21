Teenage suicide bomber kills at least 50 in Nigerian mosque

At least 50 people have been killed after a suicide bombing at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, police have said.

The teenage bomber detonated the device early on Tuesday at a mosque in Mubi town in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar said the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

Mr Abubakar told AP authorities are "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospital".

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighbouring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.

Boko Haram increasingly has been using teenagers or young women as bombers, many of whom have been abducted.

While Nigeria's military in recent months has flushed Boko Haram from its forest stronghold, President Muhammadu Buhari's claim late last year that the extremist group had been "crushed" has proven to be premature.

Boko Haram has been blamed for more than 20,000 deaths during its nearly decade-old insurgency, which has spilled over into neighboring countries and displaced millions of people, creating a vast humanitarian crisis