UK's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson refused parole

Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has been refused parole.

The 64-year-old will now have to wait two years for another review of his case after the board said it did not recommend he should be released or moved to an open prison.

Bronson, who has been in prison for over 40 years, got married in prison recently to soap actress Paula Williamson.

His actress wife said: "He's not going to be released any time soon."

But the 37-year-old, who has appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, claimed the parole hearing earlier this month had been positive.

Bronson, who was born Michael Peterson - but is now called Charles Salvador after changing his name by deed poll in tribute to artist Salvador Dali, is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap in Wakefield prison.