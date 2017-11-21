- ITV Report
Zimbabwean parties make motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe
Zimbabwe's ruling party has presented a motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe, seconded by opposition party MDC.
Mr Mugabe, 93, is accused of allowing his wife to "usurp" power and of being too old to rule.
He has been in charge since the end of white minority rule in 1980, but the military moved in last week after he fired his deputy and appeared to position his unpopular wife to succeed him.
It is not clear how long impeachment would take, though the ruling party has said it could vote Mr Mugabe out as early as Wednesday.
Politicians from both houses of Parliament are now relocating to a larger venue.
South Africa's state-run broadcaster has reported that the presidents of South Africa and Angola will travel to Zimbabwe on Wednesday to meet with "stakeholders" in the crisis, including Mugabe and the military.
Earlier, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai told a crowd outside Parliament that a "democratic Zimbabwe cannot be built by another undemocratic process".
Mr Tsvangirai said the culture of the ruling party "must end" and everyone must put their heads together and work toward free and fair elections.
He added: "Now the question is, how do we end Mugabe?"
Meanwhile, recently fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said Mr Mugabe should acknowledge the nation's "insatiable desire" for a leadership change and resign immediately.
He said: "The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call and resign forthwith so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy."