Zimbabwean parties make motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe's parliament begins impeachment proceedings. Credit: John Ray/ITV News

Zimbabwe's ruling party has presented a motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe, seconded by opposition party MDC. Mr Mugabe, 93, is accused of allowing his wife to "usurp" power and of being too old to rule. He has been in charge since the end of white minority rule in 1980, but the military moved in last week after he fired his deputy and appeared to position his unpopular wife to succeed him.

Robert Mugabe addresses the Zimbabwe in a televised address. Credit: PA

It is not clear how long impeachment would take, though the ruling party has said it could vote Mr Mugabe out as early as Wednesday. Politicians from both houses of Parliament are now relocating to a larger venue.

Inside Zimbabwe's parliament as impeachment proceedings begin. Credit: John Ray/ITV News

South Africa's state-run broadcaster has reported that the presidents of South Africa and Angola will travel to Zimbabwe on Wednesday to meet with "stakeholders" in the crisis, including Mugabe and the military. Earlier, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai told a crowd outside Parliament that a "democratic Zimbabwe cannot be built by another undemocratic process".

martin geissler @mmgeissler Follow Morgan Tsvangirai about to address huge demo outside Parliament in Harare. History happening in #Zimbabwe today. https://t.co/EQIo8HEQdp

Mr Tsvangirai said the culture of the ruling party "must end" and everyone must put their heads together and work toward free and fair elections. He added: "Now the question is, how do we end Mugabe?"

Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe at a gathering in early November. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, recently fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said Mr Mugabe should acknowledge the nation's "insatiable desire" for a leadership change and resign immediately.