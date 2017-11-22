A lively night ahead - windy with strong gusts across southern England and widespread wet weather. Some of the downpours will be intense enough for hail and thunder in places and with the rain lashing the window panes, a noisy night for some of us. Away from the south feeling chillier than last night with sleet and snow for the Scottish Highlands and some frost and ice forming as temperatures fall close to freezing.

Tomorrow a more cheerful day as the sunshine finally returns. A westerly breeze will be blustery, blowing in showers and downpours into the north and west with hail, sleet and occasional snow for hills and mountains of Scotland and northern England. Elsewhere a fine, breezy day with milder air remaining across the south-east before it turns chillier.