Budget 2017: The key points from the Chancellor's speech

Philip Hammond delivers his Budget in the House of Commons

The Chancellor has delivered his "forward looking" Budget which he believes will help Britain meet future "challenges head on". Here are the key policies and major announcements from Philip Hammond's speech.

First-time buyer stamp duty for homes up to £300,000 abolished

Stamp duty is to be abolished for first-time buyers on properties up to £300,000. For properties in high price areas in excess of £300,000 the measure will apply on the first £300,000 of a purchase, meaning 95% of first-time buyers will see at least a cut in the amount of stamp duty, with 80% paying none at all.

Stamp duty for first-time buyer purchases up to £300,000 will be scrapped. Credit: PA

£350m extra for the NHS this winter

Mr Hammond acknowledged the NHS "is under pressure right now" and said the Government would commit £350 million immediately to allow trusts to plan for this winter. He also made an additional commitment of £2.8 billion to the NHS in England with £1.6 billion in 2018/19, then the remainder in 2019/20.

The Chancellor said the additional funding will allow health trusts to plan for this winter. Credit: PA

Brexit

Mr Hammond said almost £700 million has already been invested in Brexit preparations. Credit: PA

The Chancellor announced an extra £3 billion will be set aside over the next two years to prepare for "every possible outcome" as Britain prepares to exit the European Union. Mr Hammond also said he stands ready to allocate further sums "if and when needed".

Universal Credit

Mr Hammond announced that the wait for the initial payment for Universal Credit claimants will be cut from six to five weeks. MPs, unions and charities have been warning that the six-week wait for claimants before receiving their first payment is unfair and has caused hardship. The Chancellor has earmarked £1.5 billion to cut the waiting period for payments and announced moves to make it easier for claimants to receive an advance payment.

£44 billion to deliver 300,000 new homes a year

At least £44 billion of capital funding, loans and guarantees will be made available over five years to support house-building. Mr Hammond said the government wants the target of delivering 300,000 new homes a year to be met "by the mid-2020s".

National Living Wage to rise to £7.83 per hour

From April 2018, the National Living Wage will rise by 4.4% from £7.50 an hour to £7.83.

Tax-free personal allowance raised to £11,850

The personal tax-free allowance will increase to £11,850 and the higher rate threshold to £46,350 in April 2018.

Road tax rise for diesel cars failing standards

From April 2018, the first year vehicle excise duty rate for diesel cars that do not meet the latest standards will rise. It will help fund a new £220 million Clean Air Fund - but the hike in tax will not apply to vans.

£40 million to train maths teachers

The government will provide £40 million to train maths teachers. There will be a new £600 Math Premium for schools, for every additional pupil who takes A level or Core maths. A further £20 million will be made available to support further education colleges to prepare to deliver new technical qualifications called T-levels. The number of trained computer science teachers will be tripled to 12,000.

There will be increased funding for maths teacher training. Credit: PA

Alcohol and tobacco duties

Mr Hammond said the government would legislate to increase duties on "so-called white ciders" from 2019. But duties on other ciders, wines, spirits and beer will be frozen, he said. The tobacco duty escalator will continue, meaning duty will go up by the rate of inflation plus 2%, with an additional 1% duty on hand rolling tobacco this year.

Fuel duty rise cancelled

A fuel duty rise for both petrol and diesel which had been scheduled for April has been cancelled.

New railcard for those aged 26-30