Budget 2017: Watch live as Philip Hammond makes his Budget speech

Chancellor Philip Hammond is delivering his Budget speech in the House of Commons.

The Chancellor said that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had revised down the outlook for productivity growth, business investment, and GDP growth.

The OBR has previously assumed that productivity growth would return to its pre-crisis trend of around 2% a year, but Mr Hammond said: "The OBR now expects to see GDP grow 1.5% in 2017, 1.4% in 2018, 1.3 in both 2019 and 2020, before picking back up to 1.5, and finally 1.6% in 2022, with inflation peaking at 3% in this quarter before falling back towards target over the next year."

Mr Hammond said an extra £3 billion would be set aside over the next two years for Brexit preparations and that he "stands ready to allocate further sums if and when needed".

The Chancellor said negotiations with Brussels were entering a "critical phase" as he promised to meet the challenges facing the economy "head on".

Opening his speech, he said: "I report today on an economy that continues to grow, continues to create more jobs than ever before and continues to confound those who seek to talk it down.

"An economy set on a path to a new relationship with our European neighbours and a new future outside the European Union. A future that will be full of change, full of new challenges and above all full of new opportunities.

"And in this Budget, we express our resolve to look forwards not backwards."