David Cassidy dead: Partridge Family heartthrob dies in Florida

David Cassidy, the 70s heartthrob who shot to fame in the sitcom The Partridge Family, died on Tuesday. He was 67.

His representatives said Cassidy, who was hospitalised last week, died "surrounded by those he loved."

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” a statement read.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.

"Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years."