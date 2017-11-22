Kevin Spacey: UK police investigating second sexual assault claim

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is understood to be being investigated by British police over a second alleged sexual assault.

It is understood officers from the Metropolitan Police's child abuse and sexual offences command are looking into claims the House of Cards actor sexually assaulted a man in Lambeth in 2005.

The Met were already investigating an allegation of assault regarding Spacey against a different man in the same area in 2008.

The second allegation was made on Friday, police said.

The Met declined to identify the alleged attacker but said in a statement:

"On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.

"It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth.

"On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man.

"The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth."