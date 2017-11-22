Ratko Mladic to hear final verdict on war crime charges in The Hague

Ratko Mladic will finally learn his fate on Wednesday when a Belgian judge in The Hague delivers his verdict on 11 charges of war crimes and genocide, including presiding over the worst massacre in Europe since the Second World War.

Known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," Mladic, now 75, was the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces in the 1990s, who fought against the Bosnian Croat and Bosniak armies.

Under his leadership, Bosnian Serb troops massacred 7,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in 1995, and enacted the four-year siege of Sarajevo in which 10,000 people died.