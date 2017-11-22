Ryan Colclough scores twice before being substituted to witness son's birth - still in full Wigan kit

Wigan Athletic's Ryan Colclough scored twice on Tuesday night before being substituted and rushing to hospital for the birth of his son - still in his full kit.

The 22-year-old winger found the net in the 45th and 58th minutes during his side's 3-0 win over Doncaster in League One.

Colclough got a message at half-time that his partner was in labour, but waited until scoring his second goal before rushing down the tunnel to hospital.