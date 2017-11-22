- ITV Report
-
Ryan Colclough scores twice before being substituted to witness son's birth - still in full Wigan kit
Wigan Athletic's Ryan Colclough scored twice on Tuesday night before being substituted and rushing to hospital for the birth of his son - still in his full kit.
The 22-year-old winger found the net in the 45th and 58th minutes during his side's 3-0 win over Doncaster in League One.
Colclough got a message at half-time that his partner was in labour, but waited until scoring his second goal before rushing down the tunnel to hospital.
Wigan chairman David Sharpe shared news of the safe arrival on Twitter a couple of hours later, posting: "Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!"
Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson added: "At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child.
"As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.
"We're all men, we're all individuals...some of the players wouldn't have gone...they'd be still in the dressing room now."