Budget 2017: Hammond says stamp duty cut 'will help a million first-time buyers'

Philip Hammond has dismissed concerns that abolishing stamp duty for first-time buyers will push up house prices. The Budget announcement permanently raises the price at which a property becomes liable for stamp duty to £300,000 for first‑time buyers, in an attempt to help young people buy their first home. But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted the move would push up prices by around 0.3% - meaning many first-time buyers would have to pay more than they otherwise would while the main gainers would be people who already owned a property. The OBR also suggested that only around 3,500 additional homes would be sold as a result of the incentive.

Speaking to ITV News the morning after his Budget speech, the Chancellor said the OBR predictions did not take into account other measures announced on Wednesday. These included a pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year on average by the mid-2020s. Labour said it backed the stamp duty cut as it was in its election manifesto, but without more extensive housebuilding it "will only drive up prices". Mr Hammond said it was "completely untrue" to suggest that the stamp duty announcement was not what it seemed. "It's a measure that will help a million first-time buyers, saving them around £1,700 each," he said.

Labour said more needs to be done to fix the housing crisis. Credit: PA

"What the OBR did was look at the effect of the stamp duty reduction alone and it forecast that if nothing else happened, that would cause house prices to rise by a minuscule 0.3%. "But that's not the world we live in. There was a big package yesterday that will increase the number of houses being built, that will stimulate the housebuilding sector. "So the effect that the OBR modeled yesterday will not happen in the real world." Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey said the announcements "fall far short of a proper plan to help fix the housing crisis". "There’s zero chance that these small-scale Budget changes will enable the country to build 300,000 new homes a year," he said.

“There is no extra Government investment in new affordable homes, no action to help private renters with soaring costs, and just three small-scale pilots to help the homeless. “Cutting stamp duty, without the significant increase in house-building that Labour promised, will only drive up prices, rather than help the millions of young people who want to buy a home of their own." In the Budget it was revealed that the OBR had issued a grim set of economic forecasts, downgrading its predictions for growth for each of the next five years as a result of the UK's continuing poor productivity performance. With growth forecast to average just 1.4% over the period, OBR chairman Robert Chote said it looked "unlikely" Mr Hammond would achieve his target of eliminating the deficit in the public finances by the mid-2020s. Mr Hammond said that the economy was facing "uncertainty" at the moment which he hoped would start to dissipate once there was more clarity on what sort of Brexit deal the UK will get.

The Chancellor announced investment in the NHS and housing. Credit: PA

Another key announcement in the Budget was an extra £2.8 billion for the NHS in England, £350 million as which will be made available immediately to allow trusts to plan for this winter. NHS bosses had hoped for a figure closer to £4 billion and have warned the package may not be sufficient. Mr Hammond said: "We've put in the amount of money that we judge the NHS will need over the next couple of years." Other Budget announcements included: