Budget 2017: Treasury Minister defends stamp duty cut despite OBR warning

The Treasury has defended Philip Hammond's abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers after the Office for Budget Responsibility warned the move could result in a hike in house prices.

The chancellor cut duty on homes sold up to £300,000 in his Wednesday Budget, a boon to young people hoping to get onto the property ladder.

However, the OBR responded by predicting the move would increase house by around 0.3%, hindering first-time buyers while helping people that already owned a property.

Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss dismissed the OBR’s forecast as no more than a "minor increase."

"I think the main gainers are people who will now be able to buy their own home and get on the housing ladder," she told BBC2's Newsnight.

"Of course we need to increase the supply of homes. But we really felt it was necessary to do something now to help those who have struggled for a number of years. That is what this measure is about."