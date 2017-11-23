- ITV Report
Budget 2017: Treasury Minister defends stamp duty cut despite OBR warning
The Treasury has defended Philip Hammond's abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers after the Office for Budget Responsibility warned the move could result in a hike in house prices.
The chancellor cut duty on homes sold up to £300,000 in his Wednesday Budget, a boon to young people hoping to get onto the property ladder.
However, the OBR responded by predicting the move would increase house by around 0.3%, hindering first-time buyers while helping people that already owned a property.
Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss dismissed the OBR’s forecast as no more than a "minor increase."
"I think the main gainers are people who will now be able to buy their own home and get on the housing ladder," she told BBC2's Newsnight.
"Of course we need to increase the supply of homes. But we really felt it was necessary to do something now to help those who have struggled for a number of years. That is what this measure is about."
The OBR report said cutting stamp duty cut could result in as few as 3,500 additional home purchases a year, while costing the Treasury more than £3 billion by 2022/23.
"The Chancellor announced no measures to directly increase house-building and, without that, lifting stamp duty for some will only drive up prices and benefit sellers," said Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.
The OBR report also issued a downbeat economic forecasts, downgrading growth prediction for each of the next five years due to the UK's poor productivity performance, with OBR chairman Robert Chote noting it was now "unlikely" Hammond would achieve his target of eliminating the deficit in the public finances by the mid-2020s.