UK car production up, despite falling domestic demand

Car production increased in October thanks to rising exports making up for falling UK demand, new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revel.

More than 157,000 cars rolled off production lines last month, 3.5% more than the October 2016, while exports have increased by 5%, with more than 1.1 million cars built for overseas markets this year so far.

However, domestic demand fell by 2.9%.

Four out of five UK-built cars were shipped abroad last month, with most going to other European countries. Forecasters predict 1.73 million cars will be built in the UK this year, a revised figure down from 1.8 million.