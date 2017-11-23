Clearer and calmer but colder

A colder night with temperatures slipping to freezing or below in places - turning frosty and icy in northern Britain and Northern Ireland. Southern Britain will keep more cloud keep temperatures up a few degrees but chilly compared to recent nights.

Tomorrow, a beautiful, bright clear and crisp end to the week but feeling colder with temperatures set to struggle. Wintry in Scotland and Cumbria with scattered showers turning to sleet and snow over hills. A few showers across southern coastal spots. Otherwise, calmer but with colder air.