Dozens rescued as flooding hits north west of England and Wales

Nearly 30 people have been evacuated from their homes in north Lancashire as heavy rain caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across north west England and North Wales.

Lancashire Constabulary said emergency services, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council had received more than 500 flood-related calls, attended more than 100 incidents and rescued more than 70 people from flood incidents.

People were urged not to call emergency services unless there was a threat to life as crews continued to respond to a backlog of incidents.

The Met Office said around 1.7in (4.3cm) of rain had fallen in 24 hours in parts of Lancashire, while further north in Cumbria around half a month's rain, 3.5in (8.9cm), was recorded in 36 hours at Shap.

Rail operator Northern tweeted that flooding had stopped services between Lancaster and Morecambe, Carlisle, Oxenholme and Windermere.

Severe flooding was witnessed in Llangefni, Anglesey overnight.