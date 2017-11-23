- ITV Report
-
Dozens rescued as flooding hits north west of England and Wales
Nearly 30 people have been evacuated from their homes in north Lancashire as heavy rain caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across north west England and North Wales.
Lancashire Constabulary said emergency services, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council had received more than 500 flood-related calls, attended more than 100 incidents and rescued more than 70 people from flood incidents.
People were urged not to call emergency services unless there was a threat to life as crews continued to respond to a backlog of incidents.
The Met Office said around 1.7in (4.3cm) of rain had fallen in 24 hours in parts of Lancashire, while further north in Cumbria around half a month's rain, 3.5in (8.9cm), was recorded in 36 hours at Shap.
Rail operator Northern tweeted that flooding had stopped services between Lancaster and Morecambe, Carlisle, Oxenholme and Windermere.
Severe flooding was witnessed in Llangefni, Anglesey overnight.
A southbound stretch of the M6 in south Cumbria was reduced to one lane on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, while North Yorkshire Police said "a number of vehicles" had been recovered from floodwaters in the Yorkshire Dales as the A65 was closed.
In Scotland wintry showers are forecast to bring 0.7in to 2in (1.8cm-5cm) of snow to many parts of Scotland and up to 7.9in (20cm) on the highest ground, the Met Office said.
North of the border snow was beginning to accumulate on high ground on Thursday morning, with 1.7in (4.3cm) measured on Aviemore and 1.2in (3cm) in Altnaharra.
A yellow "be aware" weather warning for snow kicked in just after midnight for the Scottish Highlands, Western Isles, Grampian, Strathclyde and Central, Tayside and Fife regions.
The warning, which covers the morning rush hour and is valid until 1pm on Thursday, warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with possible longer journey times for road, bus and train services.