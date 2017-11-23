Ex-Manchester City player 'sentenced to nine years for rape by Italian court'

Former Manchester City football star Robinho has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison for rape by a Milan court.

The Brazilian player, real name Robson de Souza, was found guilty of taking part in a gang rape in 2013, according to Italian news reports.

He is said to have attacked a 22-year-old Albanian woman along with five other men.

Robinho, 33, has protested his innocence of the charge. He was not in court for the hearing and entered a not guilty plea via his lawyer, said local news reports.

The Italian court process allows for multiple appeals and it was reported that his sentence will be put on hold until the process has run its course.