Former Minister Ivan Lewis suspended by Labour after complaint over conduct

A former Labour minister has been suspended by the party following a complaint of sexual harassment.

Bury South MP Ivan Lewis is under investigation by party officials following an complaint about his conduct at a Labour Party event in 2010.

A Labour spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously. Ivan Lewis is currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation."

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that a woman alleged that Mr Lewis had touched her leg and invited her to his house at a fundraising event when she was 19 years old.

A statement issued through his lawyers at the time said Mr Lewis had "never made non-consensual sexual comments or sexual advances to women".

He added: "However, I understand that a few women have claimed that my behaviour made them feel uncomfortable."