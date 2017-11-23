Harry and Meghan: A Royal Revolution? - Tonight

The British Royal family is one of the oldest establishments in the world. But with the Queen taking a back seat as the younger royals come to the fore, is the institution on the cusp of great change? Fiona Foster investigates in Tonight: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Revolution?

Will Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle? With such a glamourous pairing, it’s no wonder the world is on tenterhooks, watching their every move for signs of an engagement.

Many commentators believe Meghan, 36, would be a welcome addition to the House of Windsor: alongside a successful acting career she’s also involved in humanitarian work, and is seen as an inspirational figure. As American journalist Amy Guttman told Tonight: