Harry and Meghan: A Royal Revolution? - Tonight
The British Royal family is one of the oldest establishments in the world. But with the Queen taking a back seat as the younger royals come to the fore, is the institution on the cusp of great change? Fiona Foster investigates in Tonight: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Revolution?
Will Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle? With such a glamourous pairing, it’s no wonder the world is on tenterhooks, watching their every move for signs of an engagement.
Many commentators believe Meghan, 36, would be a welcome addition to the House of Windsor: alongside a successful acting career she’s also involved in humanitarian work, and is seen as an inspirational figure. As American journalist Amy Guttman told Tonight:
Meanwhile Harry has always been willing to push the boundaries, as royal commentator Ingrid Seward says:
The public have watched Harry grow - from a mischievous toddler, to a vulnerable teen, to a warm and approachable young man with a passion for charity work - especially concerning veterans and mental health. He seems to have followed his mother Princess Diana’s open, natural approach, and his character seems to have endeared him to the public.
Could Harry and Meghan propel the royal family into the 21st century? And is this a positive change? Tonight found that many people are in favour of a more accessible monarchy.
But Margaret Tyler, who could well be Britain’s biggest royal fan, believes that the monarchy is “more relevant than ever”. She has amassed a collection of over 10,000 items of royal souvenirs, and is determined to find more space in her North London home for Harry and Meghan memorabilia. She’s looking forward to an exciting future…
“Next year there’s a royal baby, next year there might be a royal wedding!” she told reporter Fiona Foster.
