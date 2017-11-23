Inspiring Britain: Trampolining teenage quadruple amputee wins Pride of Sport Award

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

The year of 2017 has been a dark one for news – dominated by terror attacks, uncertainty in world politics and natural disasters, so ITV News has decided it is time to shine a light on some good news, telling the stories of inspirational people in communities across the country.

Just seven years after collapsing with multiple organ failure, suffering a heart attack and having to undergo a quadruple amputation after contracting meningitis, Isabelle Weall has won a prestigious award. The national trampolining champion has been presented with the Young Achiever Awards at the Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards.

Isabelle receives her award. Credit: Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards

The 14-year-old is one of the country's most talented trampolinists, but her skills extend far beyond just sport. Isabelle runs a YouTube channel, where as well as showcasing her trampolining, she also gives makeup tutorials, carries out challenges and makes factual videos, all in a bid to "show others how I continue to live my life to the fullest", the teenager explained on the site.

Isabelle contracted meningitis at the age of seven. Credit: Family handout

"She's showing people that whatever happens in your life, you can do whatever you want," her mother, Cathy Lloyd explained. "I think that's a really good outlook to have on life, and show everybody. "I'm very proud, a very proud mum, to think how far she's come from a few years ago, to think what she's achieving."

Isabelle's mother is 'proud' of her daughter's determination. Credit: ITV News

Isabelle hopes to inspire others to overcome adversity and achieve what they want. “You should always give something you want to do a go,” the Derby-based teenager told the Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards. “You can’t just sit down and think ‘what if I can, what if I can’t’, you have to try it out.”