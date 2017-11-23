IFS: Workers face two 'lost decades' without earnings growth

The IFS has said average earning in 2021 could significantly than previously forecast. Credit: PA

Workers are also facing two "lost decades" without earnings growth, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned. The respected economic thinktank said by 2021 average earnings look set to be nearly £1,400 lower than forecast in March 2016 - lower in real terms than at the time of the financial crash in 2008. It also predicted Britain's national debt may not return to pre-financial crisis levels until "well past the 2060s", based on projections released to coincide with Wednesday's Budget. Its bleak assessment follows the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast downgrading the UK's growth prediction for the next five years due to poor productivity performance. Despite a £25 billion giveaway, the Chancellor's Budget did not mark the end of the "age of austerity", the IFS said.

The Chancellor's Budget does not mark the end of the 'age of austerity', the IFS said. Credit: PA

IFS director Paul Johnson said the OBR's "grim" official forecasts imply that GDP per head will be 3.5% lower in 2021 than was forecast less than two years ago, equating to a £65 billion hit to the economy. "We are in danger of losing not just one but getting on for two decades of earnings growth," said Mr Johnson. ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills said if the OBR's forecast is correct, the predicted fall in real average earnings would be "truly astonishing".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Philip Hammond has pledged an extra £2.8 billion for the NHS in England over the next two years but the IFS said the investment is "modest". "The planned increases in health spending were "modest in the context of easily the tightest decade for the NHS since its founding", Mr Johnson said The IFS also said cash injection into the NHS, housing and infrastructure investment would peak at £9 billion in 2019/20 but "dissipate very quickly thereafter, magically becoming a takeaway by 2022/23".

£350 million is to be made available to the NHS immediately to ease winter pressures. Credit: PA

The thinktank also pointed out that public services outside the NHS still face 7% cuts in day-to-day spending over the next five years. Public sector workers outside the NHS "should not be holding their breath in anticipation of an inflation-busting - or perhaps even 1%-busting - pay rise", the IFS director cautioned. "Most areas of public spending still have difficult years ahead," Mr Johnson added. The IFS also backed the OBR's assessment that the abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers on properties up to £300,000 is likely to result in a rise in house prices But it said this did not mean young home buyers would be worse off as a result.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.