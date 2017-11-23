Jeffrey Tambor accused of sexual harassment by third woman

A third woman has accused Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment, claiming the actor forcibly kissed her on the set of a 2001 film.

Tambor, 73, said he was considering quitting the hit show Transparent after misconduct allegations were made by a former assistant and his co-star Trace Lysette.

The actor said he did not remember the latest allegation, but apologised for “inadvertently” causing discomfort.

Speaking to the website Refinery29, a makeup artist, who requested anonymity, said she had not interacted with Tambor during filming.

"It wasn't like he and I had bantered back and forth or flirted," she said. But Tambor allegedly made a sudden advance on the last day of filming the movie Never Again.

"I said [to Tambor], 'It was very nice to work with you' and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips," she claimed.

"And I was just shocked. I didn't even know how to react, because how do you react when you're not expecting anything like that? So I didn't know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions."