Man who spent nearly 46 years in jail for rape he did not commit tells ITV News he is 'not bitter'

A man who spent nearly 46 years in prison for a crime he did not commit has told ITV News he is not "bitter" about what happened to him.

Wilbert Jones, now 65, was arrested aged 19 in 1972 for the kidnap and rape of a nurse.

But after it emerged authorities had withheld evidence that would have exonerated Mr Jones decades ago, a judge overturned his conviction.

In his first interview since his release last week, Mr Jones told ITV News he was not "bitter" about what happened to him and forgave those responsible.

Asked how it felt to be free, he said: "Great, I mean wonderful. You imagine how good it is to be free out of prison. I been locked up since I was a teenager."

Since his release he has been spending time with his family, and has received gifts from well-wishers around the world.