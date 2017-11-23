Myanmar and Bangladesh reach agreement on return of Rohingya refugees

Myanmar and Bangladesh have reached an agreement for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh, Reuters has reported.

The UN has described the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing", with evidence of mass murder and rape as dozens of villages were burned down by the Myanmar military.

The violence began after clashes between insurgents and security forces in August, with more than half a million people believed to have subsequently escaped across the border.