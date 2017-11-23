Uber 'may have broken UK law' over hushed-up hack

Uber may have broken UK law when it hushed up a major hack affecting 57 million customers and drivers worldwide.

The taxi-hailing company has told the Government how many UK citizens it thinks were affected by the breach, but ministers do not have enough confidence in the number to make it public.

A third-party server was infiltrated in late 2016 and a $100,000 (£75,500) ransom paid to hackers so they would delete the data and keep the security lapse quiet.

Regulators were not made aware of the breach, with British authorities only learning of it when they were notified by the media last week.

Culture minister Matt Hancock said delaying notification was "not acceptable" unless there was a good reason.

The Information Commissioner's Office has warned Uber it could face fines, saying the incident raised "huge concerns around its data protection policies and ethics".

In the House of Commons on Thursday, shadow culture minister Kevin Brennan asked Mr Hancock: "Has Uber broken current UK law in relation to this breach?"

Mr Hancock replied: "I think that of course would be a matter for the courts, but I think there's a very high chance that it is."

He said new legislation would introduce tougher measures for data breaches, meaning organisations would have to report them within 72 hours of becoming aware.