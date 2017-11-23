Wales scraps charges to bury or cremate children in 'momentous' step to help grieving families

Welsh families will no longer have to pay burial or cremation fees to lay children to rest. Credit: PA

Parents who suffer the death of a child will no longer have to pay for their burial or cremation fees, the Welsh Government has announced. The move is intended to spare bereaved families from struggling with the sometimes considerable financial strain of funeral arrangements as they come to terms with their loss. It follows a campaign by Labour MP Carolyn Harris, whose "bright and beautiful" son Martin died aged eight in 1989. Ms Harris hailed the decision a a "momentous step" that will offer a huge support to grieving families.

Carolyn Harris MP said the changes meant other families would not suffer as she had done. Credit: PA

Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones announced the Government has signed an agreement with local authorities to stop charging for the burial of children in future. It has made £1.5 million available to help meet the costs of the scheme, which will come into effect today. Funding will also be available to all other providers of cemeteries and crematoria in Wales who agree not to charge on the same basis, said the Government.

We must do all we can to support families who have lost a child. I am pleased we are able to work with local authorities to take away just one of the stresses and strains on the shoulders of grieving parents during a hugely distressing time. – Carwyn Jones

The UK Government has faced calls to follow suit but so far has not done so. Credit: PA