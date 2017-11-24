Britain offers 'condolences' amid fears crew of missing Argentine submarine died in explosion

Gavin Williamson offered Argentina Britain's "sincerest condolences" on Thursday amid fears that all 44 crew members on a missing submarine have died.

The defence secretary sympathies were offered after the Argentine navy announced that a sound thought to be an explosion had been detected by US and specialist agencies leading the search.

The "hydro-acoustic anomaly" was produced just hours after the navy lost contact with the ARA San Juan on November 15, said Enrique Balbi, a spokesman for the Argentine navy

Balbi said the search will continue until they know for certain what happened to the submarine, but he said evidence showed "an anomalous event that was singular, short, violent and non-nuclear that was consistent with an explosion."