Coach crash survivor hails 'hero' driver who died saving the lives of his passengers

A survivor of an Alps coach crash has hailed the "absolute hero" driver who died to save the lives of his passengers.

Catrin Pugh received 96% burns in the inferno that followed the crash, but credits her survival to driver Maurice Wrightson who decided to smash the crash into the mountainside rather than attempt a hairpin bend.

Mr Wrightson, 63, from Northumberland, was driving 50 British resort staff down a precarious road in the French Alps when his brakes failed.

Ms Pugh told ITV News: "The driver started panicking and you could hear him saying 'I've got no breaks, everyone hold on'.

"I remember seeing the valley in front of us and we were heading towards the drop.

"In my eyes that was the way we were going and the coach ended up being turned into the cliff face."