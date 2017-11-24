Cold tonight, with wintry showers in north and west

Wintry showers continuing in the north and west overnight, with an increasing risk of snow to lower levels in the northwest. Elsewhere mostly dry and clear. Colder than last night, with a widespread frost, and icy patches where showers have fallen.

A frosty start to the weekend, then cold and bright with wintry showers, mainly in the north and west, although a few may reach the Midlands. Windy for most with gales in the northeast.

Sunday staying cold, bright and breezy but with fewer wintry showers and an easing wind. Briefly less cold Monday with rain moving eastwards, then colder again Tuesday, with sunshine and wintry showers. Windy throughout.