At least 85 killed in Egypt mosque attack

At least 85 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack at a mosque in Egypt during Friday prayers.

A further 80 people are understood to have been injured at the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, the Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

The attack happened in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's local affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group.

Officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

More to follow...