Emmerson Mnangagwa to be sworn in as Robert Mugabe's successor

Zimbabwe’s new president will be sworn in on Friday following Tuesday’s resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa will become only the second leader of the African nation in 37 years; the former vice president returned from exile on Wednesday after the military staged a coup to force Mugabe out.

Mnangagwa’s elevation comes amid news that ZANU-PF, the ruling party, has promised not to prosecute their former leader.

"Prosecuting him was never part of the plan," Lovemore Matuke , the party’s chief whip, said.

"He is safe, his family is safe and his status as a hero of his country is assured. All we were saying is resign or face impeachment."

Mugabe finally quit as lawmakers started impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old. Reports suggest he will be allowed to remain in the capital Harare with his wife, Grace, whose own leadership ambitions sparked the current crisis.