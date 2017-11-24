Inmates hold beauty pageant at Brazilian women's prison

Women serving time at a prison in Rio de Janeiro have swapped their jail cells for the catwalk as they took part in a beauty pageant.

After having their hair and make-up done, 10 pre-selected inmates from the Talavera Bruce detention facility walked down a red carpet in two different outfits and were judged for their beauty, sympathy and attitude.

In the audience, the prison's 440 other inmates and relatives applauded the participants with smiles from ear to ear.