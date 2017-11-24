Katie Rough: Teenager sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter

A 16-year-old girl who killed seven-year-old Katie Rough in a York park has been given a life sentence for manslaughter and ordered to be detained for a minimum of five years by a judge at Leeds Crown Court.

Katie died after she was smothered by the 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named and was 15 at the time, and then slashed with a Stanley knife in a park in York, in January.

The defendant, who admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility at a previous hearing, appeared by video-link at Leeds Crown Court as Katie's family looked on from the jury box.

Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest, and died later in hospital.