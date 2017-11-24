- ITV Report
Oscar Pistorius prison sentence more than doubled
Oscar Pistorius has had his prison sentence more than doubled to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by prosecutors, who said the "Blade Runner's" original six-year jail sentence was "shockingly" lenient.
The South African Olympic athlete, aged 31, has served just over a year of that six-year sentence.
Pistorius shot his model girlfriend in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013 at his home.
He denied murder and claimed he thought he was shooting an intruder four times through the door of a bathroom in his home.
The 31-year-old was initially convicted of manslaughter but that conviction was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti said Pistorius should have been sentenced to the prescribed minimum of 15 years for murder in South Africa, as he delivered the verdict that was reached by a panel of five judges at the Supreme Court in the central city of Bloemfontein.
The new sentence took into account time Pistorius had already served in prison and at home under house arrest, Seriti said.
Pistorius was the first amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games and has won six gold medals in the Paralympic Games.