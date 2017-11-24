Oscar Pistorius prison sentence more than doubled

Oscar Pistorius has had his prison sentence more than doubled to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by prosecutors, who said the "Blade Runner's" original six-year jail sentence was "shockingly" lenient.

The South African Olympic athlete, aged 31, has served just over a year of that six-year sentence.

Pistorius shot his model girlfriend in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013 at his home.

He denied murder and claimed he thought he was shooting an intruder four times through the door of a bathroom in his home.