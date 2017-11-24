Theresa May in Brussels to discuss European security post-Brexit

Theresa May will hold fresh talks with European Council president Donald Tusk during a summit in Brussels today.

The Prime Minister is set to reaffirm Britain's ongoing commitment to European security as she faces further pressure from EU leaders to spell out how she intends to settle the UK's Brexit "divorce bill".

She was warned last week by Mr Tusk the EU needed greater clarity on the terms of Britain's withdrawal - including the financial settlement - by early December if there was to be any chance of leaders giving the go ahead for phase two of the Brexit negotiations to start at their next summit later in the month.

Mrs May is due to travel to the Belgian capital again on December 4 to meet European Commision president Jean-Claude Juncker in what is being seen as a final opportunity to meet Mr Tusk's deadline.

Mr Juncker said on Thursday that he was not yet in a position to say that sufficient progress had been made for a breakthrough at the European Council summit on December 14-15, but was hoping the process would "move forward" when he met Mrs May.

The Commission president said he was "not crazy enough" to be drawn on whether a £38 billion "divorce bill" offer expected from the PM would be acceptable to the 27 remaining EU states.