Weather: cold and frosty start for many across central and northern parts of the UK

It’s a cold and frosty start for many across central and northern parts of the UK this morning, with icy patches where showers have fallen.

Some snow has fallen over parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland. Showers are likely to continue in these areas through the day, still falling as sleet or snow over the high ground, and perhaps to low levels in some parts of Scotland.

Elsewhere across the UK it will be staying mainly dry, bright and cold with lighter winds than yesterday. Top temperatures only reaching 9 Celsius (48 F).