Al Capone-era machine guns handed in during Plymouth weapons amnesty

Machine guns associated with Al Capone-era gangster movies have been handed over to police during a weapons amnesty - in Plymouth.

Officers in the coastal town were left speechless by the surrender of two automatic weapons renowned for their use by bootleggers during the US Prohibition.

The first weapon was a Thompson 45 calibre machine gun invented in 1922, while the other was a successor to the British stun gun produced in the 1940s.

The arms formed part of an impressive haul for officers from Devon and Cornwall Police during a week-long weapons amnesty.

Police have now expressed concerns over the kinds of guns languishing in private hands.