- ITV Report
-
Australia criticises proposed UK-EU cheap food quota arrangement
Australia has criticised Brexit proposals agreed between Britain and the European Union over cheap imported food quotas.
Restrictions on how many products can be imported into the EU on favourable rates are set across the bloc.
But concerns have been raised internationally that exporters could be hit financially when the UK leaves.
The UK and Brussels have agreed to divide up the numbers of goods that can be brought in on low or zero tariffs based roughly on current rates.
It would mean products imported into the UK in higher numbers than other parts of the bloc would remain relatively unchanged.
Australia's trade minister argued the move would impose unacceptable restrictions on nations exporting to the EU.
Steven Ciobo said on Saturday: "The point is that you have a choice about where you place your quota at the moment.
"Therefore, given that you could put it in the UK or you could put it into continental Europe, why would we accept a proposition that would see a decline in the quota available because of the Brexit decision?"
The US, New Zealand, Brazil and Canada have also voiced similar concerns.
A Department for International Trade spokesman said: "We want to ensure a smooth transition which minimises the disruption to our trading relationships with other World Trade Organisation members and tariff rate quotas are one of the issues that we are discussing with them.
"This is largely a technical process and we will continue to engage WTO members including Australia in an open, inclusive and transparent way."