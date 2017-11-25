Australia criticises proposed UK-EU cheap food quota arrangement

Australia has criticised Brexit proposals agreed between Britain and the European Union over cheap imported food quotas.

Restrictions on how many products can be imported into the EU on favourable rates are set across the bloc.

But concerns have been raised internationally that exporters could be hit financially when the UK leaves.

The UK and Brussels have agreed to divide up the numbers of goods that can be brought in on low or zero tariffs based roughly on current rates.

It would mean products imported into the UK in higher numbers than other parts of the bloc would remain relatively unchanged.

Australia's trade minister argued the move would impose unacceptable restrictions on nations exporting to the EU.